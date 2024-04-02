Gqeberha father hands himself over to police after alleged stabbing of his 18-year-old son

A 50-year-old Gqeberha father is expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning after the fatal stabbing of his teenage son. Eastern Cape police said the man handed himself over at the South African Police Services (SAPS) in Kamesh on Monday, after his son died due to a stab wound on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said it is alleged that on Sunday, just before noon, police attended to a complaint of a murder at the provincial hospital. “On arrival, police were informed that at approximately 7am on Sunday morning, the 18-year-old boy was admitted in hospital with a stab wound to the back and succumbed to his injuries,” Janse Van Rensburg said. “It is further alleged that the teen's father handed himself over at SAPS Kamesh, whereafter he was arrested on charges of murder.”

The victim has been identified as Bryton Engelbreght. “The circumstances surrounding the death is still under investigation.” The father is expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of murder.

In another case, a Durban man who stabbed his mother to death hours before Mother’s Day in 2023, was recently found not criminally responsible for her murder. Krishen Pillay, 41, stabbed his mother Debigee Pillay, 65, at their Glen Anil, Durban North home on May 13. In court proceedings in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, it was stated that following observation at Ford Napier and subsequent reports, an inquiry by the courts found that Pillay was not in a proper state of mind at the time of the incident and was also unable to understand the proceedings of a trial.