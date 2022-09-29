Gqeberha police probe death of teen gang rape victim who was allegedly turned away from clinic

Durban - Gqeberha police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who died after she was allegedly turned away from a local clinic. Zenizole Vena allegedly managed to escape after she was held hostage and gang raped repeatedly. When she arrived at the local clinic, she was reportedly turned away and told to go to the police station. She however died a short while later.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Vena left home on September 17 to attend a school event. "She never returned home and was never reported missing," Naidu said. Four days later, a woman found Vena on the street and she appeared to be sick and was crying.

Zenizole Vena Picture: Facebook Naidu said Vena told the woman she had been raped by two men she knew.

"The woman took her to the clinic who referred them to the police station. At about 8:05am, the woman and another person brought Ms Vena to SAPS Motherwell. The teenager was crying and appeared to be having an epileptic seizure and was vomiting. An ambulance was immediately summoned to attend to her," Naidu said. Vena suffered another seizure and died before the ambulance arrived. “Police are investigating an inquest and a rape case. Post mortem report is awaited. Toxicology specimens were taken and will be sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis. No arrest has been made as yet in relation to the alleged rape and the investigation is continuing," Naidu added.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene urged families and guardians to reporting missing cases urgently. "There is no waiting period to report a person missing. Children are vulnerable and are easily influenced, therefore as responsible adults everything must be done to protect them from becoming victims of crime. It is a sad reality that in many of our gender based violence cases, the perpetrators are known to the victims," Mene said. Ward councillor Lenny Moodley said a candle light vigil would be held at the Malabar Community Centre on Friday at 6pm.

