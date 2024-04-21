Grade two pupil raped by a Grade seven pupil in a school toilet in Lephalale, Limpopo

By Simon Majadibodu
Police in Limpopo are investigating the rape of a grade two pupil inside a school toilet in Limpopo on Friday afternoon.
The victim, aged 7, was raped allegedly by a pupil in grade 7.
The school is situated at the Shongoane Village in Lephalale.
Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said that the young girl was at the toilet inside the school premises in the afternoon when the incident occurred.
“It is reported that a Grade 2 pupil was at the premises when she was taken to a school toilet and unexpectedly raped by a Grade 7 learner between 12:00 and 14:30,” said Ledwaba.
Ledwaba said that according to the police report, the victim arrived at home complaining about leg injuries, and her mother checked but thought it was just a minor injury.
However, he added: “It is reported that after a few minutes, a seven-year-old victim started crying and was put on the bed for observation.”
Following the observation, the mother of the victim noticed that something was wrong with her daughter’s private part and promptly took her to a nearby clinic for medical attention, according to Ledwaba.
“Upon arrival, a minor child was examined by the medical personnel who later confirmed that indeed she has been raped and also confirmed the ordeal to one of the medical personnel,” said Ledwaba.
Ledwaba mentioned that while the identity of the minor suspect is known, but, he is not yet arrested.
IOL News