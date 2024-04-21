Grade two pupil raped by a Grade seven pupil in a school toilet in Lephalale, Limpopo

Police in Limpopo are investigating the rape of a grade two pupil inside a school toilet in Limpopo on Friday afternoon.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said that the young girl was at the toilet inside the school premises in the afternoon when the incident occurred.

The school is situated at the Shongoane Village in Lephalale.

“It is reported that a Grade 2 pupil was at the premises when she was taken to a school toilet and unexpectedly raped by a Grade 7 learner between 12:00 and 14:30,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said that according to the police report, the victim arrived at home complaining about leg injuries, and her mother checked but thought it was just a minor injury.

However, he added: “It is reported that after a few minutes, a seven-year-old victim started crying and was put on the bed for observation.”