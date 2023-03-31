‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

Durban - One of the patrons that survived a shooting incident at an Italian restaurant in Durban on Thursday night described the ordeal as terrifying. According to a Facebook post that has been shared multiple times, Christopher Lowe shared details of the moment five armed men stormed the restaurant in Riverside, Durban bringing everyone to their knees.

Three people were shot and critically injured, according to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911. “When medics arrived on scene at around 7pm, they found that three people had been shot, and another three injured while trying to hide from the gunfire. “The three patients that had sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout their bodies were found to have sustained critical injuries and were transported to hospital for further care.”

Lowe said that following the incident, he was in shock but lucky to have survived. Recalling the incident, Lowe said at around 7pm, in a packed restaurant, five very aggressive young men strode in. “Shots were fired. Two people were shot and badly injured. We all hit the floor, and guns were put to our heads. Besides the shooting of customers so many people were 'relieved' of their wallets, jewellery and other valuables.”

Lowe thanked the private security companies for their speedy response. “Forty-five minutes later, and there was still no sign of Bheki Cele's SAPS. People could have bled to death without the staunching table cloths and assistance of restaurant customers. “We left an ongoing crime scene shocked and shaky, but just grateful to be alive.”

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Greenwood police are investing a cases of business robbery and attempted murder following an incident in which employees were reportedly robbed by four armed men on Thursday Umgeni Park. “It is alleged that the victims were performing their duties when they were accosted by unknown men who robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money and cell phone. “While fleeing, the suspects are reported to have opened fire and wounded three customers who were transported to hospital for medical attention.”