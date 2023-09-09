Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma has been found guilty after a KwaZulu-Natal court ruled that a video he shared on WhatsApp led to the torching of the Brookside Mall in the KZN Midlands during the 2021 July riots. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the conviction makes Zuma the first instigator in KZN to be convicted. Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on Friday and was found guilty of contravening Sections 17 and 18 of the Riotous Assemblies Act, where he incited people to gather and commit public violence.

Provincial NPA spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the charges relate to the incidents of looting and public violence that occurred in July 2021 in parts of the country, especially in KZN. During this time, the Brookside Mall in Pitermaritzburg was looted and burnt to the ground. Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg on fire during unrest. Picture: Screenshot

Brookside Mall after the fire. Picture: Msunduzi Municipality Checkers Hyper inside Brookside Mall was restored after the looting and violence of July 2021. Picture: Msunduzi Municipality She said Zuma made an inciteful video, pertaining to the mall and shared it on WhatsApp.