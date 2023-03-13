Gunmen attack police, free 6 ‘dangerous’ prisoners in Limpopo

Pretoria – Six awaiting-trial prisoners have escaped in Limpopo after heavily armed gunmen attacked police officers who were transporting the inmates. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the six inmates were Zimbabwean nationals.

“The police in Makhado have launched a massive manhunt for a group of heavily armed suspects who attacked and shot at police members transporting six awaiting-trial prisoners and managed to free them this morning,” said Mojapelo. The gunmen took the six prisoners and sped off in a grey Mercedes-Benz and a white Toyota bakkie. The incident happened in Vivo Road, next to the first Schoemansdal turn-off outside Louis Trichardt.

The SAPS said the following prisoners escaped during the attack: ▪️ Forward Shumba, 26 Police in Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt after six awaiting-trial prisoners, including Forward Shumba, pictured, who were freed by a group of heavily armed gunmen. Picture: SAPS ▪️ Shingirai Nyandome, 32

Shingirai Justice Nyandowe. Picture: SAPS ▪️ Brilliant Sibanda, 26 Police in Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt after six awaiting-trial prisoners, including Brilliant Sibanda, 26, pictured, were freed by a group of heavily armed gunmen. Picture: SAPS ▪️ Erick Sithole, aged 35 Erick Sithole. Picture: SAPS ▪️ Moses Zambara, 32

Moses Zambara. Picture: SAPS ▪️ Alex Nkomo, 35 Alex Nkomo. Picture: SAPS “All escapees are Zimbabwean nationals. The first five were arrested for aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,” said Mojapelo. He said the sixth inmate was arrested for cable theft.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered the mobilisation of “necessary police resources, including the air wing, to hunt down the escapees and the suspects”. Community members have been advised not to approach the suspects “under any circumstances” as they are considered dangerous. Residents are urged to call the police if they spot the wanted men. The police appealed to anyone with information to contact Colonel Nyelisani Mabatha at 082 565 8171, call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or send a message via My SAPS App.

In November, police in Tshamutumbu, outside Thohoyandou, launched a search for three prisoners who escaped from police holding cells in the early hours. At the time, Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the prisoners allegedly escaped through a hole inside the cells. “The two awaiting-trial prisoners, Rulph Chemai, aged 19, from Zimbabwe, and Nemalale Tshilidzi, aged 34, from Vhembe District, face charges of house robbery and the third prisoner, Caiphus Kwinda, aged 45 was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was convicted of rape,” said Seabi.