Hawks officers in the dock for alleged theft of ammunition

Rustenburg – Two officers from the Hawks’ national headquarters and a traditional healer were arrested in connection with the theft of ammunition. A lieutenant-colonel and a captain working in supply chain management were arrested on Friday by the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes and Tactical Operations Management Section.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Information about a lieutenant-colonel who intended to supply SAPS ammunition to a traditional healer was received, which culminated in a sting operation being conducted. “The female traditional healer, 43, was arrested at her place of residence in Soshanguve on May 27, 2022 after the exchange of ammunition. She was charged with illegal possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property, following the seizure of other items belonging to the state,” said Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo. She said further investigation led to the arrest of a female lieutenant-colonel who was charged with theft and dealing in ammunition, while the female captain was arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice after it was discovered that she tried to conceal evidence in this matter.

The traditional healer was expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court while the two officers are due to appear in the Pretoria’s Central Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “We expect all our members to be beyond reproach and will ensure that the alleged culprits face the full might of the law. We will continue to act without fear or favour and regardless of the status of those who transgress the law,” said Hawks’ national head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya. IOL