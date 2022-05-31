Heideveld community bays for blood after rape of toddler

Cape Town – As South Africa observes National Child Protection Week, the community of Heideveld is reeling in shock after an 18-month-old toddler was raped on Monday. Residents were in uproar after the news of the incident spread.

It is alleged that the suspect is someone the victim knows. The incident occurred after 5pm in Grace Court. The suspect was allegedly caught for a short time but escaped.

He is believed to be on the run. Residents have shared the alleged suspect’s details along with his photograph on social media, calling for people to be on the lookout for him. The man is believed to be in the Bonteheuwel area.

Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident. “This office can confirm that Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit are investigating a rape registered on Monday, May 30, 2022 at around 5pm. This office will not divulge any information pertaining to the incident as the matter needs to be dealt with the greatest of sensitivity. “The victim was referred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” Swartbooi said.

He confirmed that the suspect had not yet been arrested. This is a developing story. [email protected]

