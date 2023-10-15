High drama as driver of hijacked Toyota Avanza jumps out of moving car on the N2 near Umgababa

A high-speed chase by police on the N2 near Umgababa on the KZN South Coast resulted in the arrest of four men who were allegedly travelling in a hijacked vehicle and had illegal firearms in their possession. The arrest on Saturday afternoon was as a result of a multi-disciplinary operation involving various police disciplines, a vehicle tracking company and private security, said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

“Reports indicate that a Toyota Avanza which was reported hijacked in Port Shepstone earlier on the day was spotted on the N2 northbound in Umgababa and relevant law enforcement agencies were activated. “The driver of the vehicle ignored police's instructions for him to stop and a high speed chase ensued. “The driver of the suspects' vehicle got off the vehicle while it was still in motion and the vehicle veered off the road.”

Netshiunda said three men were found inside the vehicle with two firearms and ammunition. “Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the firearms was stolen during a house robbery at Mzamba in the Eastern Cape earlier this month.” Netshiunda said the driver was also arrested after officers from the Durban K9 unit “outsmarted him”.