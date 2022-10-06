High-ranking Oudtshoorn Municipality official charged with sexual assault of his PA

Durban - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape said a high-ranking official from Oudtshoorn Municipality is expected to appear in court on Thursday morning. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the official will appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court.

“He is charged with sexual assault of his personal assistant,” he said. Malcolm Pojie, provincial police spokesperson said it is alleged that the suspect accosted the victim in his office on September 27 at around 9am. “It is further alleged he made promises of a higher post and touched the complainant inappropriately,” he said.

A case of sexual assault is being investigated by the Oudtshoorn Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS). The 40-year-old was subsequently arrested. In a separate incident, traffic official Farrel Payne, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault levelled against him by a colleague.

The Cape Argus reported that Payne also faces charges of crimen injuria, and alleged sexual harassment of a colleague between July 2018 and September 2020. In his explanation, Payne made numerous allegations against the woman, and said her accusations arose after she was overlooked for a job when he was appointed acting chief director of traffic management in the province. He is out on R5 000 bail.

