Hildegard Steenkamp stole R537 million from her employer, gambled, travelled, and lived a high life. Now she wants the court to be lenient

An accountant who confessed to stealing millions of rands from her employer and spending it living the high life, she has apologised and hopes for a lighter sentence. Earlier this year, Hildegard Steenkamp pleaded guilty to 336 charges in relation to the theft of R537 million from her employer, Medtronic (Pty) Ltd, in undue tax returns. She was arrested in December 2017.

Steenkamp was convicted in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge, where she is testifying in mitigation of sentence. During proceedings, the court heard how Steenkamp spent R65 million over a five-year period at a casino and went on international holidays worth R30 million, including regular trips to Dubai and lived an opulent life. News24 reported that Steenkamp admitted to being an avid gambler but said she went to casinos to escape her "abusive husband".

The State is calling for Steenkamp to be handed a 25-year prison sentence. State prosecutor Tilas Chabalala said Steenkamp was not remorseful for her actions. He said if she was truly remorseful, she would not have waited five years to plead guilty. He argued that Steenkamp was motivated by greed, and as an accountant, she should have acted in better faith.