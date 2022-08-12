Hillary Gardee murder: Fourth suspect arrested in Springs, linked with killing three other women

Pretoria – Mpumalanga police confirmed on Friday that a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee’s murder. Speaking to eNCA, Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela said the suspect was arrested on Thursday in Kwa-Thema in Springs.

“We’ve been looking for him since the previous suspects were arrested. “We were following information with our investigators and the information led us to him last night.” Manamela said the suspect is linked to the murder of a woman who was killed last week Saturday.

It is believed that suspect was dating the woman. She said the man is also linked to two more murders committed around June in KwaNyamazane. “The women were sisters and one of the victims was dating the suspect… So we were basically looking for a serial killer.”

Philemon Lukhele, Mduduzi Albert Gama and Sipho Mkhatshwa are accused of killing the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee in April this year. Mkhatshwa, who is accused number one in the matter, was denied bail last week, with the magistrate stating that he might contact witnesses and he was a flight risk. On Monday, Lukhele and Gama had their bail application postponed to August 16 due to the ill health of the presiding magistrate.

According to SAfm, Mkhatshwa was arrested after a traditional healer tipped the police off that Mkhatshwa consulted him for cleansing, stating that he had killed a woman. Following his arrest, Lukhele and Gama were arrested. Gardee, 28, was found murdered near a plantation four days after she went missing on April 29 in Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit.

