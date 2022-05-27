Horror as toddler’s body parts are found in bag dumped on N1 in Limpopo

Pretoria – Police in Westenburg are appealing for information that can assist in the arrest of the murder suspects, and the identification of a toddler whose dismembered body was found in a black bag which was abandoned along the N1 freeway in Limpopo. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the bag was dumped along the busy road next to Shell Ultra City filling station and the Protea Hotel south of Polokwane last week.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On Thursday 19 May 2022 at around 7.50am, the police received an alert from a passer-by regarding the abandoned bag along the N1 road in Westenburg policing area,” Mojapelo said. On arrival at the scene, police found the toddler’s mutilated body in the black bag which had words “Sport Ruixinga” written on its side. “The child was wearing a blue tracksuit with white stripes and a pair of black baby’s shoes. The police also found a pink baby’s blanket, a towel and a blue and white sarong,” Mojapelo said.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the deceased toddler’s body was chopped with an unknown object before being put in a bag. The toddler also had a bandage wrapped around his left leg and left arm. The body was already in a state of decomposition. Police estimated that the toddler could be 2 or 3 years old.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has appealed to community members to assist the investigators in tracking down the “heartless perpetrators of this horrendous crime” and also in the identification of the deceased, as well as locating the parents. “Anyone with information is requested to contact Warrant Officer Patrick Pila on 082 759 5001, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station,” the police said. IOL