Hospital official behind bars after being found with stolen food including beef and tinned fish intended for patients

A food service aid personnel at Tshilidzini Hospital in Limpopo has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of food items including beef and tinned fish meant for patients. The stolen food items were discovered during a random search at the hospital’s gate, according to spokesperson for Limpopo department of health, Thilivhali Muavha.

“The stolen grocery items, which included stew beef, tinned fish, and fresh milk, were intended to be used in preparing meals for the patients,” said Muavha. “The department condemns this alleged theft from the most vulnerable which also constitute a breach of trust and the disregard for the well-being of those we serve.” A food service aid official at Tshilidzini Hospital in Limpopo has been arrested for allegedly stealing food meant for patients’ meals at the hospitals. File Picture: SAPS Muavha said the crime was unearthed by security personnel at the health facility, during a random search of staff members at the facility’s gate.

“A case was opened and the culprit has been arrested,” he said. Last year, the Limpopo department of health welcomed the arrest of a data capturer attached to the Bela Bela Clinic for allegedly selling antiretroviral (ARV) medication. The employee was arrested in July after police officers found him with boxes of ARVs which he was trying to sell “to an undocumented foreign national of Nigerian descent”, Muavha said at the time.