House arrest for seven accused of stealing cattle worth R500K from black farmer

Rustenburg – Seven people accused of stealing cattle with an estimated value of R500 000 at Ottoshoop near Mahikeng were granted bail on Wednesday. The court placed all of them under house arrest, however, permitted them to only attend their place of work.

They appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho and the case against them was postponed to January 31 in 2023, for further investigations. “They are facing five preliminary charges of theft, failure to provide a satisfactory account of the possession of livestock, acquiring stock from persons whose places of residence are unknown, transporting livestock along the road without a certificate and absence of reasonable cause believing that the livestock has been properly acquired,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in North West division, Henry Mamothame said. Willem Petrus Boshoff was granted R10 000 bail, Carel Stephan Wallis was released on R12 000 bail, Rapula Letsapa was granted R3 000 bail.

Johannes Wessel, 49, Ntlhothana Motswabangwe, Simon Wessel and Janine Hill, were all released on R5000 bail. “The court placed all of them under house arrest, however, permitted them to only attend their place of work. “They were also ordered to report to their nearest police stations every Monday and Friday, between 6am and 6pm.

“Furthermore, they are required not to interfere with the State’s witnesses,” Mamothame said. They were arrested on November 10, after they were found in possession of suspected stolen cattle, with an estimated value of R500 000. “Police reports reveal that the suspects were arrested, following a suspicious activity which was observed by a farmer, who notices a truck and bakkies, with a trailer carrying livestock.

“He then notified other farmers around Ottoshoop, and they tracked the suspicious bakkie to a farm in Koenlambrechts farm between Mahikeng and Lichtenburg. “Police were then notified, and the suspects were arrested while trying to leave the farm, and nine cattle were found at the back of the bakkie. “A truck linked to the theft was also intercepted by the police carrying 18 cattle, which the driver failed to account for.

“Further investigations by the police led them to Windheuwel farm, and 14 suspected stolen livestock was discovered and taken by the police for further investigations. “A total of 42 cattle were discovered, through a collaborative operation between farmers and the police.” The cattle were reportedly stolen from Pastor Piet Tlhabanyane’s Zeekoeivallei farm in Ottoshoop near Mahikeng.