Human trafficking: 19 Bangladeshi nationals found cramped up in a house in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - A Bangladeshi man was arrested after 19 men from the same country were found cramped up in a house in Kamagugu, Mpumalanga on Monday. According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, police received a tip off that led them to a house in Kamagugu, outside Mbombela.

“The members found 19 Bangladesh males in a three-bedroomed house. They further found that their cellphones were placed in a plastic bag, which suggested that they had no access to communicate with either their relatives or friends,” said Mohlala. Mohlala said a 52-year-old Bangladeshi, who served as the housekeeper was arrested for human trafficking and was expected to appear in the Mbombela Magistrate's Court soon. He said the 19 men found in the house will be charged for contravention of Immigration Act.