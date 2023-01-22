Husband allegedly shoots and kills his wife, turns gun on himself

Rustenburg – A woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband at their home in Rustenburg on Saturday night. "Allegedly a 36-year-old man shot his 40-year-old wife yesterday night, 21 January 2023 in their home, Rustenburg Noord. He allegedly shot himself then. Police are still busy with the investigation, and the motive is unknown," North West police spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma, said.

She said a case of murder and an Inquest was being investigated. The North West Emergency Medical Service said they responded to a shooting incident at a residential house in Rustenburg. "On arrival, husband and wife both in their thirties were found with gun shot wounds. They were unfortunately both declared deceased on scene. Law enforcement officials are on scene and investigating the circumstances around the shooting," said spokesperson Benedict Ledwaba.

In a separate case, Rebecca Vuelwa Mfolo, 57, was expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on January 27 for the alleged murder of her husband, taxi boss, Aubrey Molefe Mfolo, 61. She appeared in court on January 18, the case against her was postponed to January 27 for legal representation. She is facing charges of murder, kidnapping and house robbery. The taxi boss was allegedly killed and dumped at a nearby cemetery in Letlhabile outside Brits on January 10.

Mfolo is charged alongside, three men--Lucky Joseph Kudumane, 49, Sifiso Manana, 43, and Bafana Motisoe, 55, The trio appeared in the Brits Magistrates' Court on January 17, facing charges of murder, house robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of fire-arm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property. The case against them was also postponed to January 27 for a formal bail application. IOL