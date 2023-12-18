‘I don’t think you would be right in your mind if you want to kill someone’, says student accused of killing teacher Kirsten Kluyts

The 21-year-old student charged with the murder and rape of Sandton teacher, Kirsten Kluyts, is back in court for a bail application. The student, who cannot be named until he pleads because he faces a charge of rape, is currently testifying in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court as to why he should be released on bail.

Kluyts, 34, a teacher at Delta Park High, was found murdered at the George Lea Recreational Park in Parkmore, Sandton, on October 29. She had participated in an athletic event the day of her murder. Police made a breakthrough in the murder on November 26 by arresting the suspect at a residence not far from the crime scene.

The State is opposing bail. In court, via a live stream courtesy of Newzroom Afrika, the accused maintained his innocence. In evidence led by his attorney, Itumeleng Masako, the accused said, “I don’t think you would be right in your mind if you wanted to kill someone.

“You can’t just come from a party the previous day, go home to submit an assignment, and then decide ja (yes) I’m going to kill someone now. How does that benefit me?” He also adamantly denied that he had been stalking the victim. “Were you stalking her? If someone came here and said you were following the victim, would they be telling the truth? "questioned Masako.

The accused vehemently denied this claim. During proceedings, Masako also asked his client about his views on gender-based violence, to which the accused said it was better for a man and wife to speak about their issues. He also told the court that he was a member of a church who had been baptised in 2017.