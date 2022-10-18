A Cape Town mother of two was shot and killed in front of her son, allegedly by her abusive ex-boyfriend. Lauren Kennedy, 25, was taking her son to school when the fatal shooting took place on Friday morning.

Her heartbroken aunt Nicolene Afrikaaner, 32, says it seems as if Lauren was expecting trouble. “I don’t usually walk with her when she takes the children to school, but on that day she insisted,” Nicolene explains. Aunt Nicolene. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “As we were walking, her ex came and asked her to go with him somewhere close by. They quickly came back and I was walking in front of them when I heard three gunshots.

“I looked back and I saw that she was shot in the head. Her seven-year-old child was standing there, he had been left traumatised. The suspect ran away after the shooting.” The aunt says the young mom didn’t see that her former partner had a gun. “He had a backpack, I don’t know what was inside it. But he had a gun, people saw him draw it from his waist,” Nicolene insists.

The aunt says Lauren broke up with the 27-year-old man two months ago. “He had been to our house to try and win her back but she refused because he was abusive,” she adds. “He was busy pursuing Lauren but he has a pregnant girlfriend.”

INTRIGUE: Mense at the scene Police spokesman Wesley Twigg says the suspect was caught: “This office can confirm that a 27-year-old male was arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old female in De Braak Close, Belhar on Friday. “The suspect is due to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident are under investigation.

“Belhar police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head,” Twigg adds. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. The motive for the attack is unknown. “The suspect fled the scene and was arrested later.”

A murder case was registered for investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or sms Crime Line on 32211. [email protected]