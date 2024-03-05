‘I lost my temper’ - Security guard lays bare why he shot and killed his girlfriend, her ex-boyfriend and their three-year-old daughter

A Pietermaritzburg security guard laid bare the morning he killed his girlfriend, her ex-boyfriend, and his three-year-old daughter, all because he lost his temper. Sandile Masa Ngcobo pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and one count of attempted before Pietermaritzburg High Court acting Judge Malizo Gwagwa on Monday.

The 33-year-old was employed as a security guard at Mi7 Security in Pietermaritzburg and used his official firearm to carry out the killings. He pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend, 28-year-old Noluthando Purity Mkhize on the morning of September 9, 2023 and then firing shots at both their daughters - Lisakhanya Sinqobile Mkhize, 3, and Yongama Mkhize, aged 2. Yongama was the sole survivor of the shooting incident.

Following the murders, Ngcobo did not stop there. He went to the home of Thabiso Wonder Ntshangase, a 26-year-old man, who was his Noluthando’s ex-boyfriend, because he suspected they were involved in an affair. He shot him dead. In his plea handed to the court by attorney Sicelo Nyandu, the accused said on the day of the murder, he returned from work and went to Noluthando’s house with the intention of giving her clothing that he had bought for their children.

“I knocked on the door and her cousin opened the door for me. “I entered and proceeded to Noluthando's bedroom. Upon entering, I found Lisakhanya and Yongama also sleeping. “Noluthando asked me if am now doing as I please. I reprimanded her and told that I was there to bring clothing items for my children.

“However, she did not listen, and instead, continued uttering rude words directing them at me. This did not sit well with me, and in fact, it triggered the suspicion and rumours I heard that she was having a love affair with her ex­ boyfriend. “As a result of her conduct, I lost my temper. I took out my work firearm and shot her on her chest three times.” He said after he realised what he did, he shot both his children.

Ngcobo said he then drove straight to Ntshangase's home. “Upon arrival at his home, I found his sister in the yard and she was doing washing. I enquired from her the whereabouts of her brother. She directed me her brother's house. Before I could reach his house, I noticed the deceased was busy locking the door. I proceeded to shoot the deceased two times and stopped when he was still. I went back to my vehicle and drove away.” Ngcobo said when he realised the damage he had done, he shot himself in the head.