ICYMI: Top 3 things to know about Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s latest court appearance

1. Dr Nandipha Magudumana was forced to show her face in public for the first time since her arrest last week. The mother of two was dressed in a light blue hoodie drawn right around her face. A white mask covered her nose and mouth. However, the State implored the court to force her to reveal her face to ensure it was indeed her in the dock.

Her face reveal also caused a huge debate on social media, with some Twitter users seemingly sympathising with her and highlighting that she was“beautiful”. Unlike her first court appearance, this time around, Magudumana was supported by her family members and friends, with her mother and sister in the courtroom. It is unclear if her brother, who has spoken up about her nefarious deeds, was present.

2. Magudumana's father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, was granted R10 000 bail, on condition that he reports once a week to the Port Edward police station. He will return to court on May 16, alongside Thabo Bester. The State did not oppose his bail as he faces schedule 1 offences, after the murder charge was removed from his docket. 3. Magudumana and her co-accused, G4S prison warden Senohe Matsoara, and Integritron CCTV technician, Tebogo James Lipholo, were remanded in custody.

They are due to return to court on May 3 and 4 when their bail applications are expected to be heard. The State has indicated that it would oppose bail. Video: Kailene Pillay [email protected]