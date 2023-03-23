Illegal scrap metal operator arrested in Springbok

Cape Town - Namakwa district police arrested a man after acting on information regarding alleged illegal scrap metal operations at a house in Bergsig, Springbok. Police executing high density operations after the shutdown, apprehended a 62-year-old man on Tuesday, after acting on information regarding alleged illegal scrap metal operations at a house in Bergsig, Springbok.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam said the team operationalised the information, obtained a search warrant and raided the identified house. He said they managed to confiscate a substantial amount of non-ferrous metals, including copper, aluminium, brass and compressed tin with an estimated value of R75 131. Sam added that the Public Order Police (POP) unit under the command of Colonel Kholakele Sontsi had to withstand the resistance of community members who burnt tyres and rubble preventing police in executing their duties but failed in their attempts as the police responded accordingly.

The suspect was charged with contravention of the second-hand and scrap metal dealer's act, and for possession of alleged stolen property and is due in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court soon. Meanwhile, the Namakwa district commander, Brigadier Schalk Andrews, thanked the Bergsig community and crime fighting stakeholders for their active participation in ensuring that perpetrators of crime are brought to book. “Dealing in stolen goods is a crime. As a community, we need to be responsible and not deal in stolen goods,” Andrews added.