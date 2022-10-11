Indian health products linked to death of 33 children in Gambia

Rustenburg –The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), says it has been alerted to dubious health products being traded by an Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the regulator said on Monday. The products reportedly caused the death of 33 children in The Gambia, west Africa.

The regulator said the products were not registered for use in South Africa. “These products have been identified in The Gambia, but there is a possibility that these products may be distributed to other countries. “The four products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals. Thirty-three children in The Gambia died of kidney-related illness. The WHO conducted laboratory tests which linked the medication to those deaths.”

According to Sahpra, the four products contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol which were toxic substances and could prove to be fatal. “The fact that these medicines were administered to children makes the matter far more serious. Toxic effects following consumption of the product(s) can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.” The regulator said if you are in possession or come across any of these products, please ensure that you do not consume these products, nor should you administer it to children. If you know of such instances, please contact Regulatory Compliance unit at: [email protected] or telephone 012 015 5434.

