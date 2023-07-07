Insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu expected to face the music in plot to kill colleague’s husband

Convicted serial killer and former policewoman, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is due back in court next week, where she is accused of conspiring with a colleague to murder her husband. Ndlovu, who is serving a life sentence for orchestrating killings so she could claim insurance payouts, is accused of assisting her former police colleague, Nomsa Modau, to arrange for hitmen to kill Mudau's husband.

They allegedly offered the hitmen R80,000 for the job and promised to pay the outstanding R70,000 after the insurance payout. The hitmen reportedly informed Mudau's husband, Justice Mudau, that they had been hired to kill him. Mudau reportedly wanted her husband dead, as he was problematic and was cheating on her.

Ndlovu and Mudau pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. They were expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on July 12 for trial. Ndlovu was sentenced in 2021 to six life terms for the murder of five of her relatives and her lover, whom she had taken out insurance policies amounting to R1.4 million in their names.