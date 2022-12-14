Ipid investigating after JMPD officers gun down suspected robber in Crown Mines shooting

Rustenburg - Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a suspected robber who was shot dead following a robbery at a sunflower shop in Aeroton, Crown Mines south of Johannesburg. The suspected robber was gunned down during a shootout with Johannesburg Metro Police on December 8.

"It is alleged that December 8, 2022 at about 8.30am, about 20 suspects robbed the Sunflower shop in Aeroton. "One of the employees pressed a panic button and ADT security officers responded and there was a shootout between the suspects and ADT security officers. The suspects fled the scene using a white Iveco vehicle with false registration numbers," said Ipid spokesperson, Lizzy Suping. She said Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers were called in and chased after the suspects.

Other Joburg metro officers who were patrolling on the highway spotted the vehicle driving slowly due to a tyre puncture, and they tried to stop it. "The vehicle drove off, but eventually stopped. As the JMPD members approached the car, the suspects started shooting at the police who retaliated and they (suspects) fled the scene. "One of the suspects fell on the ground while trying to escape. He was declared dead at the crime scene by paramedics," she said.

Two firearms were found at the scene, as well as four live rounds, 28 cartridges and a jamming device. The deceased was taken to the Hillbrow mortuary, she said. In a separate incident, Ipid said a 41-year-old Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer appeared at the Brakpan Magistrate's Court on December 12 for the alleged rape of his 22-year-old stepdaughter between 2018 and 2021. He was arrested on December 10.

