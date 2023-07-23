Ipid to arrest eight VIP Protection Unit officers for brutal assault of three men on N1 in Joburg

Johannesburg - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has revealed that the eight members of the VIP Protection services will be arrested following their brutal assault of three men on N1 in Joburg. Passengers travelling on the highway caught the attack on camera by members of the security protection team.

Two officers alighted from two vehicles, assaulted the driver of a blue VW Polo, and assaulted two other passengers. One of the victims was even seen passing out. The VIP protection unit officers were suspended as investigations into their attack were ongoing. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe all eight police officers that were involved in the N1 assault case have been suspended in terms of the SAPS disciplinary regulations as of Monday, July 10 2023.

Robbie Raburabu spokesperson at IPID said: “The security members will be processed at the Sandton Police station on Sunday by the IPID Investigators following authorisation by the Director of Public Prosecution.” The eight members will be held at the Sandton police station while they await their court appearance on Monday at the Randburg magistrates court IPID will provide any further developments around this story on Sunday.