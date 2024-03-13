Ipid to probe case where Ballito businesswoman was allegedly ‘hit with a chair’ by off-duty cop

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed it was probing the alleged assault of a Phoenix woman by an off-duty policeman. Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told IOL that the investigator had collected the docket from the South African Police Service (SAPS), and they have started with the investigations.

The complainant, Viloshini Chengadu, a businesswoman from Ballito, said she was allegedly assaulted by an off-duty policeman and his brother at her offices in Mount Edgecombe. Speaking to IOL, Chendagu said that one of her drivers had been involved in an accident with the policeman. “My husband received a call from the policeman from the accident scene, demanding that he come to the scene of the accident.

“My husband told him since there were no injuries, the parties should exchange details and open a case at their nearest police station.” Chendagu said the policeman and his brother arrived at her business premises to wait for her. “He then came into the office and we began speaking.”

She said he began demanding a settlement for the damages incurred to his vehicle. Chendagu said he threatened to have their company truck impounded as the vehicle’s license disc had expired. “I requested his driver’s license and address. He refused to give us his address and told us that he did not carry around his driver’s license.”

She said she then asked them to leave. “As I would not be paying for anything and I am not accepting liability and he should go an report the accident as I am in doubt if he even has a driver’s license, as he as officer of the law and knows the rules.” Chendagu said she thought they were leaving, but instead he threw a chair in her direction, saying ‘now you will see, we will show you’.

Chendagu said he then punched her repeatedly, causing her to bleed profusely. She said her husband tried to run to her defence, but slipped and fell. Chendagu said the brothers then casually walked out and when told by security that they had to wait for police, they refused.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing with a firearm are being investigated by Phoenix SAPS. This comes after the complainant alleged that she was assaulted by two known suspects. “The matter is still under investigation.”