IPID to probe TUT student’s death, allegedly at the hands of police, ‘without fear or favour’

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirmed it would be investigating the death of a 22-year-old Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student. The incident took place at the Khayalethu Student Residence on March 8 at around 8.30pm.

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said it is alleged that police officers from Witbank assaulted Thabelo Mbau at the residence, and he later died in hospital. “A post mortem was done on Wednesday (March 12), and seven people have been interviewed and submitted their statements into what allegedly happened on March 8.” Shuping said IPID would investigate the incident without fear or favour to establish all the facts of the matter.

“In addition IPID investigators will engage the Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) once there is sufficient information that will assist the SPP in deciding on the matter.” Shuping pleaded for IPID to be given space, together with the other law enforcement agencies, to fully and properly investigate this matter. “Investigators have engaged the family of the deceased to update them on the work that has been done,” said Shuping.

“Lastly, IPID calls upon everyone who might have information on the matter to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation.” In a statement the tertiary institution said it was deeply saddened by the passing of Mbau’s death. He was a second-year Electrical Engineering student based at eMalahleni Campus.

“Thabelo allegedly succumbed to injuries sustained at the hands of members of the South Africa Police Services (SAPS),” TUT said. “The University is waiting for an official report from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) regarding the circumstances that led to the student’s death. We thank the IPID for their cooperation with the University.” The University said it was providing the family and friends of the deceased with as much support as we can at this difficult time.