It’s them! Bheki Cele says fingerprints prove Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s arrests

He was speaking during a media briefing , alongside Department of Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and other officials, just after 8am today.

Forensics confirm that the two people arrested in Tanzania and brought back to South Africa in the early hours of this morning are Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana, says Police Minister Bheki Cele.

“The technical team that was sent to Tanzania took his fingerprints and it matched the fingerprints on file. This satisfied Tanzanian officials. It has been forensically approved that it’s him and officials granted permission for him to leave Tanzania.Aand when he appears in court, you will see it’s him,” Cele said.

He added that Magudumana’s fingerprints were also taken by the forensic team.

The pair were brought back to SA via Lanseria airport in the early hours of this morning. Bester was transported in a SAPS Nyala while Magudumana travelled in a separate vehicle. She is expected to appear in a Bloemfontein court where she will face charges of aiding and abetting an escaper, murder, violation of bodies and fraud. The charges against Bester are yet to be confirmed.

“We are grateful to all the role players seized with this matter thus far, this includes state agencies and members of the public who have shared information that has assisted in the detention of the two fugitives, following an extensive manhunt. Thus far there is considerable progress with a number of arrests being effected,“ the ministers said.