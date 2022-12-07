Janusz Walus discharged from hospital, officially on parole

Pretoria – Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, has been discharged from hospital and officially placed on parole, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, has announced. “Walus was only discharged from hospital today as he had been receiving treatment after he was involved in a stabbing incident. He will serve two years under community corrections in line with the parole regime upon which he is released,” said Lamola.

“There is no question that offender Walus is a polarizing figure in our budding constitutional democracy, and that his release has understandably re-opened wounds among some in society, especially the family of the late Struggle icon Chris Hani.” Lamola said Walus had been furnished with his parole conditions in terms of the Correctional Services Act. Chris Hani. /REUTERS/PATRICK DE NOIRMONT/FILES “If he violates the conditions, he will be returned to a correctional centre,” he said.

Last month, the Polish immigrant was stabbed in jail, days before he was scheduled to be released on parole. Walus was due to be released last month after the Constitutional Court ordered Lamola to release the Polish murderer who gunned down the SACP leader, Hani, in the driveway of his Boksburg home in 1993. “By agreement between his legal representatives and the state attorney, the matter of Mr Walus’ parole will only be finalised after he has received the necessary medical clearance from medical team,” Justice and Correctional Services Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said last month.

The Department of Home Affairs has indicated Walus will not be allowed to leave South Africa as part of his parole conditions. Home Affairs said media reports Walus would be allowed to leave the country and relocate to Poland weren’t true. “It is clear from the media reports that the Embassy of the Republic of Poland, believes that if Walus is deported to Poland, he won’t serve any parole in the Republic of Poland because the Constitutional Court judgment is not binding on that country. Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said Walus wouldn’t be allowed to leave the country and the Polish authorities wouldn’t be allowed to issue any travel documents or passports for Walus.

