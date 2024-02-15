Joburg businessman arrested after being found with City Power mini-substation in his Lenasia home

A Johannesburg businessman has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of a City Power owned 11KV mini-substation, which disappeared from the power utility’s Booysens premises 10 years ago. The power utility said officials made the discovery of the allegedly stolen mini-substation during a revenue collection drive in Lenasia on Thursday.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the mini-substation was found connected in the businessman’s residential premises in Lenasia. #LenasiaCutOff: City Power takes action in #RevenueCollection as a business owner is arrested for illegal possession and connection of a minisubstation missing for 10 years. The substation, linked by a suspected stolen 1km cable, is now repossessed and en route to City Power… pic.twitter.com/AAM4nGwC6Z — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 15, 2024 It is alleged that the customer initially applied for a three-phase meter, but he obtained a mini-substation illegally. "The utility’s records show that at the time, four mini-substations were procured, however, one disappeared without a trace.

"The local energy supplier team found the missing mini-substation at the businessman’s premises after a request by a new business nearby to be connected to the grid through the same equipment," he said in a statement. The cost of a similar mini-substation is estimated at R400,000 while the 1km-long cable also found in his premises is estimated to cost R900,000. Mangena said the electricity infrastructure was not registered on the City Power’s system although the connection was made on its network.

He, however, confirmed that the utility has disconnected and repossessed the mini-substation. City Power confirmed that the utility has disconnected and repossessed the mini-substation. Picture: X/City Power Mangena said the City Power’s Lenasia Service Delivery Centre (SDC) was owed R1.4 billion by businesses operating in its areas of service. "City Power calls on businesses in the area to approach it to arrange for service agreements. The utility is concerned about illegal meters not belonging to it and used by businesses and communities, tampering and bypassing of meters as well as illegal connections," he said.

During the operation, Hyundai Lenasia was found to be in arrears to the tune of R2.7 million. They were disconnected. Mangena said a block of flats in Ennerdale with a R1.5 million debt, and another block in Lenasia Extension 13 which was illegally connected were disconnected as well.

Mangena has warned residents and businesses to make arrangements if they were in arrears, by approaching the municipality at the nearest service centre. Mangena said the businessman was taken to Lenasia police station, where he is expected to be detained and charged on theft and tampering with electricity infrastructure charges. IOL has approached the Gauteng SAPS for official comment. This story will be updated once the comment has been received.

Meanwhile, last Thursday in Midrand, City Power disconnected a number of non-paying business and residential customers which collectively owe over R50 million in electricity bills. The utility vowed to take action against illegal connection and also ensure that the revenue was collected. [email protected]