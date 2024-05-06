Joburg businessman loses application to bar media from reporting on his R27 million fraud case

A Johannesburg businessman has lost his application to bar the media from reporting on his fraud case going forward, citing reputational damage as the reason. During proceedings in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Vimpie Phineas Tlafelang Manthata’s attorney applied to the court for an order requesting the media to refrain from reporting on the case.

According to Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, the reason provided by the attorney was that it caused significant damage to his reputation as a businessman who operates internationally. His co-accused, Daniel Rothman, made a similar application through his attorney, arguing that he is a well-known professional bookkeeper who runs an accounting practice. However, the Investigating Directorate’s Senior State Advocate Tilas Chabalala, argued strongly against these applications.

“Chabalala highlighted that the media has a right to freedom of expression as it represents the general public interest. “He further argued that the media reports had the objective facts about the case, showing no evidence that the accused were defamed.” The court agreed with the state and dismissed these applications.

Manthata is facing charges of fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act, during the 2016/2017 and 2018/2019 tax assessment period, to which SARS and the National Treasury allegedly lost over R27 million through misrepresented tax returns. “He is charged with his company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, Judy Rose, who is employed as a tax practitioner in the company and Daniel Rothman, a registered tax practitioner providing services to the company.” The trio is out on bail of R10,000.