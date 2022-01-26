Joburg man in court over alleged rape of 13-yr-old stepchild

Pretoria – A 30-year-old man was on Wednesday appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl, police said. “Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) members apprehended a 30-year-old male for rape at Thokoza in the East Rand on the 24th of January 2022 at 3pm,” said SAPS Johannesburg central spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele.

“It is alleged that the suspect raped a 13-year-old girl three times; which started from August 2020 until December 2021. The first incident took place at Dragon Building at the corner of Jeppe and Nugget Streets in August 2020.” Mbele said after molesting the minor in 2020, the unrepentant stepfather also targeted the girl at Eden Park West in November last year. He also allegedly raped the minor in Turffontein in December. “The mother of the victim was scared to open a case initially, because the suspect threatened to kill her child when she revealed her ordeal,” said Mbele.

“Investigation is underway and the suspect is appearing today, the 26th of January 2022, in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.” Meanwhile, Johannesburg central police station commander Brigadier Ivan Perumal has commended the victim’s mother for eventually coming forward to open the rape case. He said this paves the way for the victim to get the necessary assistance needed. “He also appealed to victims of rape never to be scared to raise the alarm if their rights have been violated,” said Mbele.

Last year, a 20-year-old Johannesburg man was arrested for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Grade 10 pupil. At the time, Mbele said the victim was asleep in her bedroom when she was allegedly raped by her neighbour who had crawled into her bed. “Initially, the victim thought that she was dreaming. When she opened her eyes, the neighbour was on top of her, raping her,” said Mbele.