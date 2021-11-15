Joburg woman fatally stabs 26-year-old man with a broken bottle

PRETORIA – A 38-year-old woman has been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Johannesburg central for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man at the Faraday taxi rank. Johannesburg central SAPS spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele said the woman was arrested yesterday, for the gruesome murder which took place on Saturday night.

“It is alleged that the suspect stabbed a 26-year-old male once with a broken bottle in the upper body at corner Salisbury and Kruis Street on November 13, at 10pm,” Mbele said. “The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injury on November 14. The motive behind the stabbing of the victim is not yet known and investigation is under way.” Mbele said the 38-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Last month, a 32-year-old man was arrested by the SAPS in Johannesburg central police for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man in an alleged lover’s tiff. Police said detectives arrested the suspect outside the Bekezela College, after he stabbed a man to death at a nearby tavern. It is believed the suspect knifed the man when he found him sitting with his girlfriend at a tavern in the area.

The stabbed man died at the scene. At the time, Mbele said the victim was repeatedly stabbed in the chest, at about 11pm. “The victim was sitting with a girlfriend of a suspect in the tavern enjoying themselves, when the suspect came and accused his girlfriend for cheating.