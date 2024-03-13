Joshlin Smith: Suspects brought before court again

The four people, alleged to be involved in the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, are expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, Stevano van Rhyn, and alleged sangoma Phumza Sigaqa face charges of trafficking in persons and kidnapping. This will be the group’s second court appearance and they have officially applied for legal aid.

The legal representatives for the quartet are expected to come on record. At their last appearance, the matter was postponed for bail information. This means the court needs to find substantial and stable addresses and information on where they would be living should they be granted bail during the duration of these proceedings. Joshlin remains missing.

The Grade 1 learner from Diazville disappeared without a trace on February 19, just after 5pm. On Tuesday, March 5, a source revealed to IOL that a suspect had been arrested after a confession. The suspect is understood to have told police that Joshlin was sold to a woman for around R20,000. Police are yet to confirm this information and court proceedings may reveal what really happened to Joshlin.