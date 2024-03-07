Four people arrested in connection with the disappearance of Joshlin Smith, including her mother, Kelly Smith and Jacquen Appollis, appeared in the Vreedenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. They were joined in the dock by Steveno van Rhyn and the alleged sangoma, Phumza Sigaqa.

Charges against the four are trafficking in persons and kidnapping. They have officially been charged and all four have applied for legal aid. The matter has been postponed to March 13 for bail information. Earlier this week on Tuesday, a source revealed to IOL News that a suspect had been arrested after a confession. The suspect is understood to have told police that Joshlin was sold to a woman for around R20,000.

The suspect taken into police custody is believed to be close to Joshlin. Police did not respond to inquiries regarding this information and did not confirm or deny the R20,000 amount reportedly paid by the woman for Joshlin. At the time of Joshlin’s disappearance, her mother, Smith told police that when she had returned home after being out for the day, she had looked for the child but could not find her.