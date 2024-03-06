Joshlin Smith update: Police confirm four people taken in for questioning

Four people have been taken in for questioning in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith as the search continues, police confirmed on Wednesday. “The four persons being interviewed by the team of investigators are two men and two women, aged between 26 and 34,” Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said.

“With the investigation gaining momentum arrests are on the cards.” Potelwa said that as part of the extensive investigation currently underway, the detectives have been visiting several places and interviewing several people in connection with Joshlin’s disappearance. “It is envisaged that as the investigation unfolds light will be shed as to her whereabouts or what happened to her,” Potelwa said.

Joshlin, a Grade 1 learner at Diazville Primary School, in Saldanha Bay, was last seen on Monday, February 19, at around 5pm. The case has been handed over to the Western Cape detectives division to investigate as the case has become high-profile and reached international attention. On Tuesday, a source revealed a suspect had been arrested after a confession.

The suspect stated Joshlin was sold to a woman for around R20,000. The suspect taken into police custody is believed to be close to Joshlin. Police did not respond to inquiries regarding this information and did not confirm or deny the R20,000 amount reportedly paid by the woman for Joshlin.

At the time of Joshlin’s disappearance, her mother, Kelly Smith told police that when had returned home after being out for the day, she had looked for the child but could not find her. She later got hold of her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, who was supposed to look after Joshlin, but he could not account for her whereabouts. Joshlin was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She also has a birthmark located on her left arm.

On Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele together with SA Police Service (SAPS) management led by Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, visited the community of Saldanha Bay and engaged with members of the community who have been searching day and night for the missing girl. The City of Cape Town also deployed resources including its marine unit services, K9 unit, and more after police announced it would be scaling back its searches. On Sunday, police confirmed the search for Joshlin had been expanded with drones and rescue dogs deployed in the area.

Police said pieces of clothing allegedly stained with blood were discovered on an open field on Saturday evening during random searches. The clothing has been sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis. Scores of neighbourhood watch members, community-based organisations, and local residents have continued to work around the clock in search of Joshlin.