Joshlin Smith:Police find clothing allegedly stained with blood as search continues

A day after the national minister of police Bheki Cele visited the Saldanha Bay area to assure residents that no resource would be spared until they find missing Joshlin Smith, police said pieces of clothing allegedly stained with blood was found. The grade 1 pupil has been missing since February 19.

She was last seen by her mother who left her in the care of her boyfriend while she went to work. On Sunday, Western Cape police said they had expanded the search for Joshlin with the dispatching of drones operators and search and rescue dogs to the area. “Clothing pieces, allegedly stained with blood, were discovered in an open field during random searches conducted on an open field late last night,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie.

He said the investigation team descended on the scene where the pieces of clothing were seized as part of ongoing investigation. “The clothing will be sent to our forensic laboratory for analysis.” Pojie said the search continues.

“No arrests have been made.” Cele met with the family of Joshlin as well as the residents of Saldanha Bay on Saturday. During the community meeting, Minister Cele called for “cool heads” to prevail amid the finger pointing and peddling of false information about the South African Police Service (SAPS) investigation into Joshlin’s disappearance.