Judge postpones National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula case until noon Monday to go through court papers

National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s case was on Monday postponed to 3pm in the High Court in Pretoria, so she can “go through the court papers” received. Judge Sulet Potterill is expected to hear Mapisa-Nqakula's urgent application to interdict the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) from arresting her.

The NPA's ID will oppose the application, stating that it is baseless and has no merit whatsoever. “She is seeking an order interdicting NPA’s ID from arresting her. The NPA’s ID will oppose the application as we believe it is baseless and has no merit,” said NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga. In court, the speaker’s legal counsel said they are awaiting a responding paper from the NPA and could possibly file another affidavit after the receipt of the authority.

The drama unfolded last week after the ID raided her house in Johannesburg. Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of taking bribes amounting to R2.3 million from a supplier in the Department of Defence. At the time of the alleged corruption incidents, she was the minister of defence before she was deployed to Parliament in 2021. She has denied allegations of corruption levelled against her.

The speaker has since taken special leave and Parliament clarified that this was allowed in the rules of the National Assembly. Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli has been appointed acting Speaker. According to Rule 24 of the National Assembly, in the event of the Speaker's absence, inability to perform her duties, or vacancy in the office, the Deputy Speaker is required to assume the role of Acting Speaker.