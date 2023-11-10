Judge says some people don’t take Senzo Meyiwa murder trial seriously after defence advocate fails to appear in court

The murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa had to stand down on Friday after one of the defence advocates failed to appear in court due to ill health. The court was expected to hear arguments relating to an Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) report when advocate Thulani Mngomezulu failed to make an appearance.

Mngomezulu was supposed to be in court and give his head of arguments regarding an AVL report, which he didn’t want to be admitted as evidence. His client, accused number two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, alleges that police made several stops and severely assaulted him to make him confess to Meyiwa’s murder. To refute Ntanzi’s statement, the State brought the AVL report detailing car movements which were done by police when transporting Ntanzi after his arrest.

On Thursday, Mngomezulu challenged the State for bringing the evidence, saying it couldn’t be used because it wasn’t brought earlier, but only during cross-examination. However, on Friday, before proceedings could start, State advocate George Baloyi informed the court that Mngomezulu had abandoned his application challenging the report. Advocate Sipho Ramosepele, who also represents the same accused as Mngomezulu, interjected and told the court that there are some changes and they will be challenging the report and will be ready to proceed on Monday.

Ramosepele said he can’t proceed without Mngomezulu’s presence, but if he’s still not available on Monday, he will proceed on his own. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said he was prepared to hear the arguments and was taken aback when he learned about the new changes. “I come here prepared and ready, and suddenly I have an advocate saying, ‘Tell the judge it’s not necessary to prepare’ ... It’s just unfortunate that there are some people who don’t take this case seriously,” said Judge Mokgoatlheng.