Kidnapped Bangladeshi businessman dies soon after his rescue in North West

Rustenburg – A 40 year old kidnapped Bangladesh national businessman died soon after the police rescued in Mahikeng, in the North West. The man was kidnapped in Taung on November 22 and taken to Mahikeng where he was rescued two days later.

Story continues below Advertisement

North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the man was kidnapped when he was opening a gate at his home. “It is alleged three men forced him into their vehicle and drove to Mahikeng where he was kept at the background of a house in Magogoe. He was tied up.” She said the police follow up and traced the vehicle used in kidnapping the businessman. The car was found in Magogoe outside Mahikeng.

“The police found the businessman tied into a chair, they untied him and he collapsed. “He was certified dead at the scene,” she said. Aobakwe Ntsomane, 32, Modisa Ralokwakweng, 31, and Kabelo Badimo, 3, were arrested on Thursday, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of kidnapping and murder, the case against them was postpone to December 9 for bail application.

Story continues below Advertisement

The other two arrested in Limpopo were appearing in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. In September, a Bangladeshi businessman was shot and killed in a botched robbery and attempted kidnapping in Cape Town. Akter Pradhan, a 37-year-old Bangladeshi national and businessman, was kidnapped by unknown suspects who reportedly held him captive while extorting his family for ransom.

Story continues below Advertisement