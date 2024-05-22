Killer gets life imprisonment for murder of ‘hard-working’ Durban e-hailing driver

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of e-hailing driver, Griffits Mdeni Gumede. Gumede was robbed and killed in June 2022 in the Umbilo area in Durban while on duty.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, Sambulo Mngomezulu was sentenced in the Durban High Court. In addition to murder, Mngomezulu was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and robbery. Explaining the case NPA spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the deceased Gumede, was on duty on June 14, 2022, when he was requested to fetch someone from the Umbilo area.

“Upon arrival at the destination, he was shot and killed. “His car was recovered an hour later in KwaMashu. “Mngomezulu was found in the car, and the car keys as well as a firearm and ammunition were found in his possession.”

Ramkisson-Kara said the trial, State Advocate Gugu Xulu led fingerprint and ballistic evidence, and reports from the vehicle tracking device which linked Mngomezulu to the crimes. She said victim impact statement obtained from the deceased’s family described Mngomezulu as a good, hard-working person. “He was the breadwinner in their household, and his passing has left them in financial difficulties.”

Ramkisson-Kara said the court ordered all Mngomezulu’s sentences run concurrently, resulting in an effective life term of imprisonment. “The accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm.” The NPA commends the work done by the prosecution and other stakeholders in securing this conviction.