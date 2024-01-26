King Misuzulu relieved as President Cyril Ramaphosa granted leave to appeal in Zulu recognition matter

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has welcomed the ruling by Judge Norman Davis, which granted President Cyril Ramaphosa leave to appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal after he ordered that the recognition of the Zulu monarch be declared unlawful and invalid. Davis had ruled in December that the decision by Ramaphosa to issue King Misuzulu with a certificate of recognition was unlawful and invalid.

He found the president had failed to follow due process in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act 3 of 2019, also known as the Leadership Act, when he failed to institute an investigating committee when a dispute over the Zulu throne arose in the Zulu royal family between King Misuzulu and his brother, Prince Simakade. On Thursday, Davis granted Ramaphosa leave to appeal and also granted leave to cross appeal his order to the late King Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi. This was also granted to Prince Simakade and to King Misuzulu on separate aspects. King Misuzulu's spokesperson, Prince Africa, said they were sending congratulations to Ramaphosa for securing the appeal.

“His Majesty commends the unwavering commitment and dedication displayed by President Ramaphosa in pursuit of justice and the rule of law,” said Prince Africa, on the king's behalf. “Also commendable is the diligence and legal prowess that His Excellency demonstrated in securing this significant milestone in the pursuit of a fair and just legal process.” Prince Africa said the granting of leave to appeal was testament to the robustness of the country's legal system.

“It reflects the unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of justice and ensuring that every citizen is afforded a fair and impartial hearing. “His Majesty extends his best wishes to President Ramaphosa, the legal teams, and all those involved in the pursuit of justice,” he said. “May this leave to appeal mark the beginning of a thorough and transparent legal process that upholds the principles of democracy and justice.”

He said the entire Zulu Nation was behind this process. “We shall remain steadfast in prayer that our country’s Supreme Court of Appeal will adjudicate with the utmost diligence, ensuring a fair and impartial examination of the matter at hand,” he said. Judge Davis said leave to appeal was granted on all the applications, despite some lacking prospects of success.