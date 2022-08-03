Krugersdorp gang rape: Nomvula Mokonyane urges government to expropriate disused mines

Pretoria - ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane has appealed to government to seize the “vast tracts of land” which accommodate disused mine shafts used by illegal miners. Mokonyane spoke to the SABC outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court where more than 80 people arrested following a gang rape of eight young women in West Village, Krugersdorp, were appearing.

“For mining companies to take responsibility and for us as government, we need to now expropriate all those deserted mines. Expropriate that land without compensation for the good of the public. Make sure (the land is) revitalized and creates jobs for our own communities,” said the former premier of Gauteng. “The absent mine owners have left these workers, the illegal immigrants there without taking them back to their countries of origin. It is the exploitation that has been going on here. We are here to say we cannot live under a reign of terror.” Earlier, the ANC said it would be protesting outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning as the arrested illegal miners appear.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the governing party could not fold its arms and wanted to send a clear message to criminals. “It is foreign nationals who are in the country illegally, undocumented, committing horrendous crimes. Look at what happened in Krugersdorp over the weekend. We cannot fold our arms,” said Mabe. “These chaps are appearing in court (and) we need to be seen putting pressure on the magistrate’s court, on the police – to make sure that they get a sentence that sends a message, even to others that might be tempted to do such things. South Africa is not a playground. We cannot allow our country.”

He said some of the crime shows there are people “clearly undermining the sovereignty of the Republic”, and the law must take its course. “They will not do it in their own countries. Why do they think that here in South Africa, they can come and just play as they wish? We can’t allow that,” said Mabe. On Tuesday night, police said at least 46 illegal miners had been arrested, and one was fatally wounded during an intense multi-disciplinary operation carried out by different law enforcement units simultaneously on eight premises in Krugersdorp and Randfontein.

Spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, said the operation aimed at curtailing illegal mining comprised the Hawks based in West Rand, several SAPS units, including the Airwing and Crime Intelligence, the Gauteng Traffic Police, G4S and Fidelity security, Sibanye Stillwater’s protection services and Eskom officials. Last week, eight women who were shooting a music video at the mine dump were raped allegedly by armed illegal miners, commonly known as zama-zamas. Hundreds of zama-zamas have since been arrested, but police have yet to positively link them to the rape.

