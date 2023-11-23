KwaZulu-Natal principal shot in the head at school, dies on arrival in hospital

A KwaZulu-Natal principal was shot and killed at a primary school in Mariannhill on Wednesday afternoon. It is alleged the principal had been talking to the school’s security guard when an armed man walked up to him and shot him twice in the head. The suspect fled in a getaway car.

The incident took place at Delani Primary School after 3pm. The principal was allegedly rushed to hospital but died on arrival. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Mariannhill police are investigating a murder case following an incident in which a 58-year-old school principal was shot and fatally wounded on Wednesday outside a school premises on Seventh Street in Thornwood.

“The victim sustained a gunshot wound on the head and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. It is alleged that the victim was talking to the school security guard when an unknown man entered the school, shot the victim and fled the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown.” Speaking to IOL on Thursday morning, KZN Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they were still reeling from an incident in which a department official was assaulted this week while monitoring matric exams. “And then to hear of this incident is most disturbing.”

Mahlambi said it seems schools are becoming easy targets. “Our schools are becoming easy targets for criminals. The issue of crime affects everyone, churches, courts, hospitals, places that are highly guarded are under attack,” he said. “We are overwhelmed... Educators are supposed to be safe in their environment.”

Mahlambi sent his deepest condolences to the family and said the department would provide more details at a later stage. Speaking more about Tuesday’s incident, Mahlambi said a “group of hooligans” unlawfully occupied Mzwamandla High School and brutally assaulted KZN department official Shakeel Isseri who was on his way out of the school. “They assaulted him at gunpoint subsequently causing him severe injuries and trauma,” he said.

“Isseri was discovered by officials of Mzwamandla High School and was taken to a nearby health care facility, where he is receiving medical attention.” KZN Education member of the executive council (MEC) Mbalenhle Frazer said he was saddened by this incident. “I wish Mr Isseri a speedy recovery. The Department strives to safeguard its schools against unlawfulness and crime, yet criminals persist to deter our efforts, the law must take its course and perpetrators must be called to book.”