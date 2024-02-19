KwaZulu-Natal’s ‘most wanted’ cash-in-transit robbers killed in shoot-out with cops

Two suspects allegedly linked to a spate of inter-provincial cash-in-transit (CIT) heists were killed in a gun battle with police over the weekend in Durban. According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the two suspects were on the South African Police Services’ (SAPS’) “most wanted” list.

In addition to CIT heists, the suspects were also wanted in connection with house robberies and farm attacks. Netshiunda said they were killed in a shoot-out with police in Verulam, on the KZN North Coast on Saturday. He said the take-down operation involved private security companies and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks).

Explaining events leading up to the shoot-out, Netshiunda said the suspects were spotted travelling on Jabu Ngcobo Drive. “Upon noticing the presence of police, the suspects started firing shots at the men of law. Police retaliated and a shoot-out ensued,” Netshiunda said. “After the shoot-out, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. One suspect narrowly evaded arrest and fled from the scene in possession of a rifle. A manhunt in search for him is already under way.”

He said the two deceased suspects were among the 15 suspects who allegedly attempted to kill TRT members during a foiled CIT robbery in Nkandla in August 2019. “The very same suspects were later arrested but absconded from court after they were released on bail.” He said a firearm was found in the possession of the deceased suspects.

During the release of the quarterly crime statistics on Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said specialised teams in every province are yielding results in ensuring that there is a reduction in CIT heists. Cele said between October and December there were 46 CIT heists. “In the past year, more than 75 wanted CIT suspects have been arrested during take down operations,” Cele said at the time.