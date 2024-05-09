KZN contractor drowns after water pipe bursts while working in a trench

A man drowned in a freak accident on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency workers said the man had been working in a trench in the Salt Rock area when the water pipe burst.

The incident took place around 5pm. According to Dylan Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue the contractor was carrying out repairs when he drowned. “Reports from the scene indicate that the man was busy working in a trench when a water pipe burst. This caused the trench to collapse, burying the man waist deep in sand and then filling up with water,” Meyrick said.

“Sadly, the man was unable to escape, and colleagues were unable to dig him out,” he said. “IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics, as well as IPSS Search and Rescue members, worked alongside Kwadukuza Fire Department and CERT Tongaat to free the man. “Sadly, he was declared deceased on scene.” Meyrick sent their sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

The SAPS have been approached for comment and will be added once received. Meanwhile last month, a man was found dismembered while allegedly interfering with eThekwini Municipality’s infrastructure. The incident took place place at the City’s northern aqueduct pipeline in Durban.