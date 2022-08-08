KZN e-hailing driver charged for lying to the cops, saying he was hijacked and kidnapped

Durban – A 41-year-old e-hailing driver is expected to appear in court on Monday for perjury and defeating the ends of justice. According to police, the man alleged he was hijacked on Friday night and kidnapped.

Story continues below Advertisement

He told police he escaped. KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the man arrived at the Phoenix Community Service Centre on Sunday morning to report a hijacking. “According to the alleged victim, he is an e-hailing driver and on Friday (August 5) he picked up passengers on Hillhead Road in Phoenix.”

More on this Woman let off with a warning after opening false rape case

He told police that during the trip he was hijacked and held hostage at an unknown location. “He further alleged that on Saturday night, he managed to escape and arrived at Phoenix SAPS to report a case of hijacking,” said Ngcobo. On investigation, the car was found parked at the Isipingo police station.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On interviewing the complainant in the matter it was established that he had parked the vehicle at Isipingo SAPS and threw the keys at the Alice Street railway line and opened a false case. “The suspect took police officers to Alice Street where the keys were recovered and then to Isipingo police station where the vehicle that he reported as hijacked was recovered.” Ngcobo said police arrested the man and impounded the vehicle for further investigation.

Story continues below Advertisement

The man will appear in the Phoenix Magsitrate’s Court. Police warned against opening false cases. “It is punishable by law to open such cases and police have uncovered a large number of them.”

Story continues below Advertisement