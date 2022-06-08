KZN Education mourns slain teacher as cops hunt for his killers

Durban: The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department said it was still reeling with shock after one of its teachers was fatally shot at Riverdene Secondary School in Newlands on Tuesday morning.
Inga Ndzoboyi, 24, had been on his way to school when he was ambushed by three armed men travelling in a vehicle.
The teacher sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
He was rushed to hospital but died on Tuesday night.
Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said charges of murder were being investigated by Newlands East SAPS.
By Tuesday afternoon no arrests had been made.
The Education Department called for the perpetrators to be brought to book as soon as possible.
KZN MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu said: “We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends during this very sorrowful moment and wishing them peace, comfort, courage and lots of love at this time of bereavement.”
