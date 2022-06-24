KZN farmer convicted for killing a man during a funeral on his property

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal farmer has been convicted for killing a man during a funeral in December 2017.
The National Prosecuting Authority said Edward Philip Walter Solomon, 69, was convicted in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday.
In addition to the murder of Mothi Ngubane, Solomon was also convicted for the attempted murder of Mondli Lembede.
According to Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the NPA, the incident took place on Solomon’s farm in the Cramond area near New Hanover.
Kara said both the Ngubane and Lembede lived on the homestead on the same property.
“On the day of the incident, Ngubane and Lembede were part of a funeral procession at the homestead when Solomon interrupted and asked mourners to leave the area.
“When they refused to do so, he fired a shot, injuring Lembede, and he fatally shot Ngubane. He then fled to his house.”
Kara said the matter was adjourned to October 3 for pre-sentencing reports.
“Solomon’s bail was cancelled, and he will remain in custody.”
