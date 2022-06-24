KZN farmer convicted for killing a man during a funeral on his property

The National Prosecuting Authority said Edward Philip Walter Solomon, 69, was convicted in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday.

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal farmer has been convicted for killing a man during a funeral in December 2017.

In addition to the murder of Mothi Ngubane, Solomon was also convicted for the attempted murder of Mondli Lembede.

According to Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the NPA, the incident took place on Solomon’s farm in the Cramond area near New Hanover.

Kara said both the Ngubane and Lembede lived on the homestead on the same property.